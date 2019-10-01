Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Watsco (WSO) Holding

Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. AFI’s profit would be $4.30 million giving it 7.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 124,490 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 36.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong Flooring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFI); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 Armstrong Flooring 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC SAYS REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 6,000 shares with $981,000 value, down from 8,000 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.14. About 155,946 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.24 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 3,400 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.45% or 98,260 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Co Na owns 3,267 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 663 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3,285 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 67,756 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 251,726 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.05% or 17,478 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc owns 273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,086 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 6,278 are held by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Baillie Gifford & Company invested in 1.46M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased Rmr Real Estate Income Fund stake by 58,735 shares to 97,152 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) stake by 67,217 shares and now owns 922,253 shares. Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund was raised too.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $130.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

