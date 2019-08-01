Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) EPS Estimated At $0.04; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 24,300 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 48,600 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 72,900 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 2.41M shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 91.49% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. AFI’s profit would be $1.04M giving it 52.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s analysts see -108.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 357,922 shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 36.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong Flooring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFI); 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $40M-$45; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $70M-$80; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Armstrong Flooring 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC SAYS REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Armstrong Flooring

More notable recent Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 33% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) CEO Larry McWilliams on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong Flooring Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $50 Million of its Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $216.87 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.