Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) EPS Estimated At $0.04; Palouse Capital Management Upped By $459,936 Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 9,582 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 80,190 shares with $3.86M value, up from 70,608 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $87.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 3.33 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 91.49% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. AFI’s profit would be $1.04 million giving it 54.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s analysts see -108.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 31,421 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 18.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 06/03/2018 Armstrong Flooring 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC SAYS REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Continues to Expect FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $70 Million-$80 Million; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $70M-$80; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity. The insider GODRIDGE LESLIE V sold 14,737 shares worth $758,956.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

