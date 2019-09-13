Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Comparison side by side

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.23 N/A -0.95 0.00 Masco Corporation 39 1.50 N/A 2.29 17.77

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.11 shows that Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Masco Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Masco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Masco Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a 10.65% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8. On the other hand, Masco Corporation’s potential upside is 13.45% and its average price target is $49. The results provided earlier shows that Masco Corporation appears more favorable than Armstrong Flooring Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Masco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 95.4% respectively. 1.6% are Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Masco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance while Masco Corporation has 39.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.