Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Comparison side by side

Both Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 7 -1.39 17.89M -0.95 0.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 18 1.03 62.05M 1.08 20.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Armstrong Flooring Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 262,316,715.54% 0% 0% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 342,628,382.11% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s upside potential is 34.00% at a $8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. had bearish trend while JELD-WEN Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.