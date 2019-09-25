Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As General Building Materials company, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Armstrong Flooring Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 73.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors have 45.95% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.11. Competitively, Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.