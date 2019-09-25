Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As General Building Materials company, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Armstrong Flooring Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armstrong Flooring Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|2.54%
|15.99%
|6.96%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armstrong Flooring Inc.
|N/A
|11
|0.00
|Industry Average
|47.02M
|1.85B
|56.27
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armstrong Flooring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.50
|2.50
|2.57
As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 73.56%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armstrong Flooring Inc.
|-8.63%
|-16.32%
|-42.86%
|-36.47%
|-36.67%
|-29.39%
|Industry Average
|4.06%
|5.82%
|17.90%
|33.31%
|18.77%
|45.95%
For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors have 45.95% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armstrong Flooring Inc.
Risk and Volatility
Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.11. Competitively, Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Armstrong Flooring Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
