Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Comparison side by side

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 7 -1.39 17.89M -0.95 0.00 Installed Building Products Inc. 57 1.56 16.90M 1.83 29.15

Demonstrates Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 256,303,724.93% 0% 0% Installed Building Products Inc. 29,529,966.80% 28.5% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Installed Building Products Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armstrong Flooring Inc. are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Installed Building Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Armstrong Flooring Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Installed Building Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Installed Building Products Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 20.66% upside potential. Installed Building Products Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.33 consensus target price and a -5.81% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Armstrong Flooring Inc. is looking more favorable than Installed Building Products Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 72.3%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Installed Building Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance while Installed Building Products Inc. has 58.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Installed Building Products Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.