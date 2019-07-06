Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Comparison side by side

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 13 0.37 N/A -0.95 0.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 19 0.39 N/A 1.84 12.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Armstrong Flooring Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Armstrong Flooring Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 1.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.5% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -7.72% -26.6% -26.35% -31.6% -18.05% -9.12% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.98% 12.21% 30.62% 36.78% 14.19% 46.06%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. had bearish trend while BMC Stock Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.