Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Comparing side by side

Both Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.23 N/A -0.95 0.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 21 0.48 N/A 1.84 11.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Armstrong Flooring Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 10.19% for Armstrong Flooring Inc. with average price target of $8. Competitively BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $26.5, with potential upside of 1.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Armstrong Flooring Inc. looks more robust than BMC Stock Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armstrong Flooring Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. had bearish trend while BMC Stock Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.