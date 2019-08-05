Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Pecaut & Company Trimmed Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position By $345,600

Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 91.49% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. AFI’s profit would be $1.04 million giving it 47.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s analysts see -108.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 124,975 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 36.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $70M-$80; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $40M-$45; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC SAYS REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Armstrong Flooring; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Continues to Expect FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $70 Million-$80 Million

Pecaut & Company decreased Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) stake by 22.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Pecaut & Company holds 9,315 shares with $1.20M value, down from 12,015 last quarter. Caseys Gen Stores Inc now has $6.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 318,045 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 71,542 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 213,751 shares. Regions Corp reported 4,625 shares. Sg Americas Securities reported 5,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 200 shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 110 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 27,700 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Counselors Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,986 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests invested in 137,185 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 6,636 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 3,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $195.59 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.