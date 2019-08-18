ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

We are contrasting ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 19 -2.37 N/A -9.40 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 7.90 N/A 0.64 9.52

Table 1 demonstrates ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -4.2% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s upside potential is 17.92% at a $20 average price target. Meanwhile, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average price target is $6.88, while its potential upside is 10.26%. Based on the results given earlier, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 45.4% respectively. 0.8% are ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. -4.49% -3.56% -6.19% -14.99% -24.6% -12.83% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74%

For the past year ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has -12.83% weaker performance while New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.