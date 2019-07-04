ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 20 -4.89 N/A -6.04 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 49 8.09 N/A 5.68 8.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and Apartment Investment and Management Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -22.5% -2.9% Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and Apartment Investment and Management Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has an average price target of $19.5, and a 4.39% upside potential. Meanwhile, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 0.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. looks more robust than Apartment Investment and Management Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Apartment Investment and Management Company are owned by institutional investors. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.11% -5.02% -12.24% -17.17% -17.28% -8.68% Apartment Investment and Management Company 1.95% -1.61% 1.76% 10.04% 23.64% 14.45%

For the past year ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. had bearish trend while Apartment Investment and Management Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Apartment Investment and Management Company beats ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.