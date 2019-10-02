ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to pay $0.17 on Oct 28, 2019; SYMRISE AG ORDINARY SH (SYIEF) Shorts Raised By 21.08%

SYMRISE AG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) had an increase of 21.08% in short interest. SYIEF’s SI was 325,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 21.08% from 268,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3251 days are for SYMRISE AG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s short sellers to cover SYIEF’s short positions. It closed at $95.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 28, 2019. (NYSE:ARR) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s current price of $16.55 translates into 1.03% yield. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 635,640 shares traded. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 24.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ARR News: 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 20/04/2018 – DJ ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARR); 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 29/05/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces May 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC ARR.N QUARTERLY CORE SHR $0.96; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Net $44.7M; 26/03/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2018 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. First Quarter Webcast Scheduled for April 26, 2018

Another recent and important Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Symrise AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. The company has market cap of $12.30 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavor & Nutrition and Scent & Care. It has a 40.11 P/E ratio. The Flavor & Nutrition segment provides flavorings, which are used in alcoholic, non-alcoholic, dried and instant beverages, soups, sauces, ready-made meals, instant noodles, and meat products; seasonings for snacks; and products for sweets, chocolates, chewing gum, baked goods, cereals, ice cream, and milk products.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $976.18 million. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

