ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to pay $0.17 on Oct 28, 2019; Chevron (CVX) Sentiment Is 1.23

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 28, 2019. (NYSE:ARR) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s current price of $16.70 translates into 1.02% yield. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 370,363 shares traded. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 24.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ARR News: 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Net $44.7M; 26/03/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2018 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC ARR.N QUARTERLY CORE SHR $0.96; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. First Quarter Webcast Scheduled for April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces May 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 20/04/2018 – DJ ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARR)

Chevron Corp (CVX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 782 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 636 sold and decreased their stakes in Chevron Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.20 billion shares, up from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chevron Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 114 to 99 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 582 Increased: 657 New Position: 125.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $985.03 million. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

More notable recent ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected October 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ARMOUR Capital Management LP Names David B. Sayles Managing Director for Portfolio and Risk Analysis – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2019 Dividend Rates Per Common and Per Series A Preferred Share and Q3 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series B Preferred Share – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $225.15 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. holds 14.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation for 691,900 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 6.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 5.28% invested in the company for 117,294 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 4.99% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 184,752 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL