ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to pay $0.17 on Aug 27, 2019; Discovery Communications (DISCA) Sentiment Is 1.2

Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 260 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 216 sold and reduced holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 311.22 million shares, down from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Discovery Communications Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 162 Increased: 176 New Position: 84.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 27, 2019. (NYSE:ARR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's current price of $17.32 translates into 0.98% yield. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 391,538 shares traded. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 24.60% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.95 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Discovery (DISCA) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 3.51M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc. holds 15.51% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. for 18,471 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc owns 403,887 shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bislett Management Llc has 6.91% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has invested 6.88% in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 4.67 million shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 28,082 shares or 6430.70% more from 430 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) for 13,611 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Among 2 analysts covering ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 12.59% above currents $17.32 stock price. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 18.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.34 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $29,650 were bought by MOUNTAIN JAMES R on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zimmer Jeffrey J bought $1.43M. STATON DANIEL C had bought 12,863 shares worth $250,957 on Friday, March 22. 80,000 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares with value of $1.43M were bought by ULM SCOTT.