Armistice Capital Upped Its Autozone (AZO) Position; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $583,512

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $15.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.86. About 88,059 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.81 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.81. About 2.24M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 5,011 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh accumulated 315 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma invested in 0.1% or 232,923 shares. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 1,823 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership owns 39,275 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 37,968 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs reported 90 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 14,888 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 14,927 shares stake. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 469 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation holds 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 23,925 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 34 shares. Weiss Multi holds 10,800 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 12 shares stake. 39,500 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 48,000 shares to 972,000 shares, valued at $42.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Closes Higher as U.S. Temporarily Eases Huawei Restrictions – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retailers with the highest tariff risk – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Zacks.com published: “AutoZone (AZO) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.1% Higher – Zacks.com” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 45,713 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $108.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 126,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 134,636 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 10,359 shares stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.5% or 13.56M shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd owns 0.95% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,967 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 83,072 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 78,109 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 67,000 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Town Country National Bank Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co stated it has 2.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,934 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 12,668 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was made by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.