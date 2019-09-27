Armistice Capital Upped Holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) by $672,000; As Kimco Realty (KIM) Shares Rose, Goodman Financial Has Lowered Its Holding

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.06 million, up from 372,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 252,948 shares traded or 25.93% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 73,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 357,062 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 430,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimco Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 3.74 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ENTA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.53 million shares or 3.35% more from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,100 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 12,443 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 22,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 10,780 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0% or 800 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.03% or 4,358 shares. Daiwa Grp has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Geode Mgmt Lc reported 219,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 1,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,974 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $395.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96 million for 14.48 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.