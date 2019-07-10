Armistice Capital Upped Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stake; Gap (GPS) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 229,717 shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN)

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 3.27M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 2.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,500 are owned by Amer Century Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Arrowstreet LP stated it has 446,216 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 27,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Communication Il, Illinois-based fund reported 21,680 shares. Schulhoff & Incorporated reported 32,610 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 362,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Armistice Capital Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Columbia Asset Management has 2,134 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd invested in 0.52% or 32,290 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $185,475 activity.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.39 million for 8.42 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 41,016 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,751 shares. Northern Corp has 3.50M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 2.71% or 142,800 shares in its portfolio. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 206,040 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Lp reported 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 61,546 shares. 220,230 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability has 14,206 shares. Mackenzie reported 50,001 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 40,540 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).