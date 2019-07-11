Armistice Capital Upped Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Holding by $17.26 Million as Share Price Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Stake by $2.00 Million as Stock Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 755.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 30,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,270 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 4,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 4.02M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) by 76.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.71M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 564,866 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 50.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.59; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women; 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Amag Pharma; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Sandoz Will Pay a Royalty on Sales of Generic Version of Feraheme to AMAG; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 07/05/2018 – Amag Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AMAV.Vl – EXPECTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 RUNNING TO MID-SEVEN-DIGIT EURO FIGURE; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD); 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – CO, SANDOZ ENTERED STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL, PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THAT DISMISSES, RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22,926 shares to 69,365 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 89,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,643 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.47 million activity. $4.42M worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 386,000 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

