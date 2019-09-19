Armistice Capital Raised Its Hain Celestial Group (Call) (HAIN) Position by $8.40 Million; Market Value Rose; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holder Amg Funds Trimmed Stake

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (HAIN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.80 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 724,419 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 5,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 151,216 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 73,184 shares. Private Tru Co Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,437 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 135,851 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Torch Wealth Lc has 0.12% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Amp Investors Ltd owns 42,357 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc holds 0.5% or 14,023 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 2,284 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 2,300 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has 5,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1,632 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Prudential Fincl has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,957 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.27 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus owns 369 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0% or 17,355 shares. Tcw holds 83,043 shares. Invesco Ltd has 367,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 25,653 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 775,975 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 271,145 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 22,875 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 362 shares stake. Raymond James & reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Clearbridge Lc owns 603 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 26,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 936,000 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 912,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..