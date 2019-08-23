Armistice Capital Raised Holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) as Market Valuation Declined; Sigma Planning Has Boosted Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $331,100 as Stock Rose

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 428,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 82,638 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April 10th; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 4Q LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 25C; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA PACT FOR METHODS OF USE OF POZIOTINIB; 29/03/2018 – SPPI: BYLAWS AMENDED TO ESTABLISH SOME HLDR PROXY ACCESS RIGHTS; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Raises 2018 View To Rev $95M-$115M; 01/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) And Others; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13th; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 17/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data Showing Poziotinib Overcomes De Novo Resistance of HER2 Exon 20 Insertion Mutations in

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,296 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 2,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $515.93. About 159,762 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 42,676 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 10,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.