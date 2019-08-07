Armistice Capital Raised Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holding by $2.60 Million; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 229,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, down from 233,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 5.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to testify in Congress as Facebook updates user privacy terms; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 206,064 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 78,435 shares to 475,886 shares, valued at $23.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 386,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.