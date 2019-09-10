Armistice Capital Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Has Decreased by $70.46 Million as Stock Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose While Permian Investment Partners LP Has Upped by $2.99 Million Its Holding

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 2.80M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $193.43. About 631,312 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 EPS, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 7,578 shares. Proshare Advsr has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 180,537 shares. State Street stated it has 3.40M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 29,927 shares. Westfield Management Limited Partnership owns 806,465 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,095 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated LP accumulated 0.06% or 168,107 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0% or 100,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 97,148 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 600 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 259,389 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Sei owns 5,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

