Armistice Capital Position in Celgene (CELG) Decreased as Shares Declined; Oakwood Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.74 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 192,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.98 million, down from 592,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 112,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 226,540 are held by Tiger Mgmt Ltd Com. Ami Investment Management accumulated 1.83% or 26,851 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 88,419 shares or 5.68% of its portfolio. Dodge & Cox owns 31.36 million shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 18,890 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regions Financial owns 1.60M shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 544,232 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Inv Limited Com owns 156,677 shares. Saratoga Research And invested in 4.61% or 547,709 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.55% or 19,771 shares. Guardian Capital Lp reported 111,764 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.73% or 107,017 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 141,000 shares to 213,000 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

