Armistice Capital Position In Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Was Has Increased; Chevron New Com (CVX) Shares Rose While Edgar Lomax Co Has Upped by $29.08 Million Its Position

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 378,193 shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 236,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 598,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.67M, up from 361,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 48,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Limited Company has 0.58% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.1% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 29,306 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd stated it has 1,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Llc Delaware accumulated 0.13% or 34,177 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 1,613 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation has invested 3.93% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 235 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 10,989 shares. Aurora Counsel accumulated 46,753 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Mondrian Prtn has 0.14% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 85,820 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 819 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beaumont Finance Partners Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,580 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.75% stake. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 26.12M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 5,920 are owned by Hollencrest Management. Fincl Pro holds 0.1% or 2,058 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 537,822 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lvw Lc has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hudson Valley Inc Adv holds 1.04% or 34,757 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 1,687 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Natl Invest Inc Wi has invested 1.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

