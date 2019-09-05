Armistice Capital Lowered Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake By $70.46 Million; White Pine Capital Has Increased Its Exfo (EXFO) Stake

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 58.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94M shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.10 million shares with $52.12M value, down from 5.04M last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $282.03 million valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 849,056 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36

White Pine Capital Llc increased Exfo Inc (EXFO) stake by 41.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 133,200 shares as Exfo Inc (EXFO)’s stock declined 18.95%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 454,815 shares with $1.67M value, up from 321,615 last quarter. Exfo Inc now has $202.68 million valuation. The stock increased 5.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 2,143 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) stake by 21,380 shares to 6,480 valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) stake by 13,710 shares and now owns 27,430 shares. Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) was reduced too.

More notable recent EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exfo (EXFO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exfo (EXFO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exfo (EXFO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : PSMT, BBBY, AIR, SLP, SAR, EXFO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc increased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 12,000 shares to 28,000 valued at $28.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) stake by 1.03M shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Communication reported 6,579 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,277 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.77% or 673,100 shares in its portfolio. 168,107 were accumulated by Alyeska Inv Gp L P. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 59,431 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 254,260 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 3,967 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 55,027 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,740 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) holds 0.03% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 25,280 shares. 8,070 were reported by Verition Fund Management Llc.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 EPS, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Near an All-Time Low, Is Clovis Oncology a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shaw ups stake in Clovis to 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis off 4% premarket on BofA downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.