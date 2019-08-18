Armistice Capital Lowered Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position by $70.46 Million; Share Price Declined; Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Increased Its Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 23347.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 195,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 196,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62B, up from 838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.84M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12 million, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.08M market cap company. The stock increased 7.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 4.84M shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval

