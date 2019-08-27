Armistice Capital Lowered Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding by $70.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Smead Capital Management Has Upped Lennar (LEN) Position

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12M, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 2.54 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 645,319 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0% or 402 shares. Cibc Markets owns 24,904 shares. Ci Invests reported 101,541 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 117,343 shares. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 58,665 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.15% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 105,600 shares. State Street holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 12.73M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 13,871 shares. Senator Group Limited Partnership owns 1.00M shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Argent Tru owns 18,185 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp has 220,000 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, American International Inc has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 119,191 shares. Barnett & Comm holds 6,502 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16.44 million shares. At Natl Bank reported 44,005 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 81,470 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $86.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,497 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,740 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Armistice Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 44,039 shares. 13,412 are owned by Zeke Capital Advisors. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 104 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 65,982 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 29,927 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 12,703 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0% stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Co has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 168,107 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

