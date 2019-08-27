Armistice Capital Lowered By $3.60 Million Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Position; RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RMLRF) SI Decreased By 97%

RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMLRF) had a decrease of 97% in short interest. RMLRF’s SI was 4,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97% from 156,900 shares previously. With 33,100 avg volume, 0 days are for RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMLRF)’s short sellers to cover RMLRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) stake by 41.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 1.80 million shares as Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN)’s stock rose 51.55%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.50 million shares with $7.40 million value, down from 4.30 million last quarter. Achillion Pharmaceuticals In now has $608.36M valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 373,948 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company has market cap of $467.89 million. The firm holds interest in the Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. It also has interests in the Water Tank Hill/St George deposits in Western Australia; the Coogee gold project in Western Australia; the Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia; and the Tanami joint venture gold project in Northern Territory; and the exploration permit for minerals holdings in north Queensland.

Armistice Capital Llc increased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 300,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $32.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) stake by 2.09 million shares and now owns 2.74M shares. Cerecor Inc was raised too.