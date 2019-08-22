Armistice Capital Lifted Five Below (FIVE) Position By $1.49 Million; Parker-hannifin (PH) SI Decreased By 5.35%

Parker-hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. PH’s SI was 2.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 3.01M shares previously. With 915,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Parker-hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)’s short sellers to cover PH’s short positions. The SI to Parker-hannifin Corporation’s float is 2.22%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 352,867 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

Armistice Capital Llc increased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 12,000 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 72,000 shares with $8.95 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $6.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 981,475 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Five Below has $150 highest and $12000 lowest target. $137.18’s average target is 14.35% above currents $119.96 stock price. Five Below had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FIVE in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Tuesday, August 20. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $12400 target. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Buy”.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 6.79% above currents $164.27 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PH in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.