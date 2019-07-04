Armistice Capital Increases Stake in Five Below (FIVE); Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position as Valuation Rose

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 652,534 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.47 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69M, down from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 5,598 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 157,730 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 315 shares. Scopus Asset LP accumulated 121,362 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 5,456 shares. Primecap Communication Ca holds 0% or 14,200 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,768 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 13,245 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cap Rech Global Invsts invested in 1.40 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advent Interest Corporation Ma invested in 275,466 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 2.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30 million for 15.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,260 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.1% or 6,000 shares. Cincinnati Insur invested in 0.17% or 102,266 shares. Northeast Management accumulated 6,753 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest reported 457,540 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 7,655 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.02% or 6,990 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 81,700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Northstar Inv Limited Liability Company holds 62,144 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 5,053 shares. L & S Advsr invested in 27,857 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 64,800 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has 2.53% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 56,583 shares to 745,138 shares, valued at $58.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 366,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.