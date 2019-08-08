Armistice Capital Increased Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $3.70 Million; Valuation Rose; As Bunge Limited (BG) Market Valuation Rose, Bluefin Trading Has Cut Holding by $586,127

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 11,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 12,498 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 23,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 826,163 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 609,144 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 53,710 shares to 59,073 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 137,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 22,266 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 29,496 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 846,366 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Nine Masts Cap holds 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 6,585 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 23,199 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 230,848 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 81,643 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 872,723 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.64% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.79% or 440,868 shares. Geode Capital Lc has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Heartland Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 85,918 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Promotes Emily Hill to Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 2.91M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 17,325 are held by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Oppenheimer & owns 8,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc stated it has 365 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 78,765 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 2.50M shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2.09 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 3.52 million shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 68,003 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Carroll Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 75 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 23,985 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).