Armistice Capital Increased Its Holding in Zafgen (ZFGN) as Shares Declined; Arga Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) as Share Value Rose

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 146.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.0617 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9203. About 395,670 shares traded or 14.04% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days

