Armistice Capital Increased Its Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Holding by $6.43 Million; Valuation Rose; As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shares Rose, Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 5.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.90 million, up from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 237,461 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q REV. $89.3M, EST. $87.4M; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325M IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Bd Unanimously Approves Barteca Acquisition, Expected to Close by 2Q-End; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO’S SHAREHOLDERS

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 242,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, up from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 84,109 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 386,000 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 134,500 shares to 207,500 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.