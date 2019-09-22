Armistice Capital Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Upped by $4.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Garde Capital Lifted Holding

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 761,567 shares traded or 30.91% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 936,000 shares, valued at $25.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 6,885 shares to 453,779 shares, valued at $74.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

