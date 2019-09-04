Armistice Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) by $12.16 Million as Market Value Declined; Westend Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Market Valuation Rose

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 23,818 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 783,753 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 1.90 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 242,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cerecor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 5,900 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 231,380 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com owns 2,750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Pnc Service Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 742 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 32,544 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 450 shares. 413,327 are held by Invesco Ltd. Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Advisors Asset has 3,990 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 15,004 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 11,031 shares.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $13.03M for 25.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares to 361,817 shares, valued at $35.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godsey & Gibb Associates, a Virginia-based fund reported 151,057 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 5,445 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 2.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montag A Assocs reported 64,298 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 2.02% or 344,466 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 66,740 shares. Cape Ann Savings Bank holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,249 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Prtn Lc has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peoples Fin Serv has invested 2.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.67% or 6.07 million shares. Psagot House Limited invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connor Clark Lunn Inv has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.