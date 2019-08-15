Armistice Capital Has Trimmed Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake By $70.46 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Cintas (CTAS) Last Week

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 58.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.10M shares with $52.12M value, down from 5.04 million last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $286.13M valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 5.54M shares traded or 113.48% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -13.31% below currents $260.42 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. See Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $248.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $202.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $218 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $235 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $163 New Target: $172 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock increased 1.44% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $260.42. About 351,217 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Co Ma reported 2.22% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 140,402 shares stake. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 619,073 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,827 shares. Argent Company accumulated 1,430 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,690 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 13,036 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Numerixs Invest Techs owns 4,590 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 252,767 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 382,548 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Franklin Res invested 0.19% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Liberty Cap Management, Michigan-based fund reported 14,674 shares.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $25.74 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 32.59 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Armistice Capital Llc increased Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) stake by 156,000 shares to 2.12M valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) stake by 140,000 shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Cellectis S A was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clovis Oncology has $39 highest and $700 lowest target. $25.86’s average target is 393.51% above currents $5.24 stock price. Clovis Oncology had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Bank of America. SunTrust maintained the shares of CLVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $27 target.