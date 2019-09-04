Armistice Capital Has Trimmed Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding by $70.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Stryker (SYK) Market Valuation Rose, Parthenon Has Cut Holding by $335,885

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 42,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, down from 43,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 168,933 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 699,814 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $707.03 million for 28.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

