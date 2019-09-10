Armistice Capital Has Lowered Its Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stake by $12.16 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Harbour Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $364.94. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.94. About 94,024 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 39.16 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 7,800 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,309 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Fmr owns 11.04 million shares. Lafayette, Maryland-based fund reported 569 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.67% stake. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia Trust Company invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Management reported 31,245 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 216,044 shares. 2,048 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Communications has invested 2.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Centurylink Inv Management Co has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,242 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability holds 4,043 shares. Halsey Ct holds 22,781 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 9,400 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,992 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 4,400 shares. Moreover, Parametric Lc has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 32,032 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 23,297 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,681 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management holds 5,759 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt invested in 12,214 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 40,175 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). First Manhattan holds 0.37% or 664,934 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 5,900 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $13.67 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.