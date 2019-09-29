Armistice Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Hain Celestial Group (Call) (HAIN) by $8.40 Million as Stock Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.91 million, down from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (HAIN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.80M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.00M shares valued at $47.34 million were bought by Welling Glenn W. on Friday, May 17.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 307,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,000 shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).