Armistice Capital Has Increased Stake in Five Below (FIVE) by $1.49 Million; Stockbridge Partners Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30M, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1936.9. About 1.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video)

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.21. About 192,539 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Bank restructuring to cost up to $5.6 billion – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Singapore wealth fund GIC warns of low returns amid trade war – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Core Labs (CLB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 41% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways the Caesars Entertainment Buyout Could Fall Apart – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 386,000 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

