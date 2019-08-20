Armistice Capital Has Decreased Its Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position by $12.16 Million; Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $967,356

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 198,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41 million, down from 206,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 10.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 90,530 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 156,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 532,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI).

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by various sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 29,302 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 249,772 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 209,403 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 21,435 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 268 shares. 771 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Kbc Gp Nv holds 23,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,989 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Marshall Wace Llp reported 144,453 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Acuta Cap Partners Limited Liability Company reported 61,000 shares. Victory Mngmt has 2,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,750 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares to 130,821 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Invest Management reported 576,337 shares or 4.64% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bank invested in 224,385 shares or 4.88% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Com has invested 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 341,343 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Limited holds 1.96M shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 2.74% or 382,977 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 67,872 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,109 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01 million shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Incorporated Adv has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 356,733 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. S&Co owns 110,457 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by various sources.