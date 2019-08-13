Armistice Capital Has Decreased Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position by $12.16 Million; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Sq Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $168.59 Million

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 2.14M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.29 million, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 757,034 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 40,387 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 1.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mutual Of America Management Ltd reported 22,666 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 250 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 160,446 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 24,778 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital stated it has 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Amp Cap has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 49,163 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt owns 4,025 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 5,623 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co. Makaira Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 5.86% or 718,765 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Boston Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Regions Financial accumulated 735 shares. 44,591 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,426 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.90 million for 15.89 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enanta Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals FQ3 revenue up 84% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.