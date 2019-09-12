Armistice Capital Has Cut Target (TGT) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Share Value Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.85 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 485,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 1.35 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 76.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 307,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 3.15M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 52,000 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $52.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (Call) (NYSE:MNK) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $598.56 million for 23.28 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $52.78M for 18.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.