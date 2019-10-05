Armistice Capital Has Boosted Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position by $672,000; Matrix Asset Advisors Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.38 Million

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.06 million, up from 372,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 220,914 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 16,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 98,646 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, up from 82,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ENTA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.53 million shares or 3.35% more from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs holds 550,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Company owns 380,000 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. 5,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4,095 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 10,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 757 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 2,573 shares. 13,586 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Boston Family Office has invested 0.02% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 572 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 61,272 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 41,785 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 632,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 192,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,231 shares to 457,482 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,891 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).