Armistice Capital Decreased Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM) as Shares Rose; Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $167.90 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 4.23 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 880,614 shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $411.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 532,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $38.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).

