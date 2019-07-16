Armistice Capital Decreased Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) by $12.16 Million; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $57.41 Million as Stock Price Rose

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 145,990 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459.30 million, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $151.26. About 854,532 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. The insider Hartnett John R. sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99 million.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.30M for 19.00 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 250 shares to 13,608 shares, valued at $2.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works: An Optimistic Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) CEO Scott Santi on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of Illinois Tool Works Plunged 24% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 100 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 435,730 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 1,700 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2,063 shares or 0.16% of the stock. City Communications reported 10,705 shares. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 0.07% or 11,943 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 19 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 162,115 shares. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Homrich & Berg holds 0.04% or 5,335 shares in its portfolio. 259,678 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust. Moreover, D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Inc has 1.32% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Intact Inc owns 9,600 shares.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Add Up The Pieces: PJP Could Be Worth $80 – Nasdaq” on December 25, 2018. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Enanta Stock Is Still a Strong Buy With Huge Upside – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ENTA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.92 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold $311,562 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 3,270 shares. Golumbeski George also sold $1.22 million worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 2.09 million shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $19.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Navellier Assocs has 0.16% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 2,715 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 12,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Armistice Cap Limited Company owns 372,000 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv invested in 0.02% or 23,297 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 29,302 shares or 0% of the stock. 252 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. Comerica Savings Bank owns 15,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 800 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 138,207 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP reported 520 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 32,544 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 11,031 shares.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,893 for 511.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.