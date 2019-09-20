Armistice Capital Decreased Position in Biogen (BIIB) as Shares Rose; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Declined, Bellecapital International LTD Boosted Its Holding

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 117.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 56,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 1.40 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $239.47. About 924,631 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 354,000 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 525,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cerecor Inc.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.