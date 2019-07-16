Armistice Capital Cut Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Position by $16.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Stake in Financial Instns (FISI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 3702.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 59,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 20,854 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 12.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.26M shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SAYS DIANE GULYAS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA RISK-BENEFIT DOESNT SUPPORT APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DIRECTOR DIANE GULYAS ALSO TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY 2018; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DEBT WAS ISSUED BY MALLINCKRODT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE SA IN 2013 IN PREPARATION FOR COMPANY’S SPIN-OFF FROM ITS FORMER PARENT; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset reported 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 1.22 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 265,689 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 9,491 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 150,899 shares. Growth Mngmt Lp has 30,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Moreover, Jane Street Gp has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.34% or 15,470 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 281,556 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 5,323 were reported by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. Synovus Fincl reported 0% stake.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cellectis S A by 139,000 shares to 728,000 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 19.66% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $178.52 million for 0.96 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.79% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Trudeau Mark, worth $16,325.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $329,900 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY, worth $28,330.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8,275 shares to 150 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM).

