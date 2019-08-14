Armistice Capital Continues to Hold Position in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG); Southernsun Asset Management Cut Murphy Usa (MUSA) Stake by $9.62 Million; Market Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 113,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 522,642 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 635,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 266,473 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 5.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.90M, up from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 157,496 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Total Comp Restaurant Sales Growth Flat to 2%; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S REPORTS $50M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – POST-ACQUISITION, BARTECA WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY JEFF CARCARA, ITS CURRENT CEO; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 69C; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to Buy Barteca Restaurant Group — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Rev $121.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards, Missouri-based fund reported 33 shares. Barclays Plc reported 48,181 shares. Regions Financial invested in 4,080 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 2,050 shares. Stephens Ar owns 6,100 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 28,166 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 26,470 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 67,679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 0.81% or 202,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 53,392 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 2,463 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset owns 0.59% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 547,149 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares to 579,920 shares, valued at $48.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gru Incorporated owns 5,087 shares. 184,230 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Polar Asset Ptnrs reported 0.22% stake. Parametric Associates Limited Liability accumulated 118,037 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Intll Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 21,102 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0% or 10,277 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 169,040 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). D E Shaw & accumulated 133,333 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Company reported 5.60 million shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Nokomis Capital Lc holds 0.93% or 584,757 shares. 73,156 are held by Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership. Teton Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 22,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 11,570 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,000 shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.03 million activity.